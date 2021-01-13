IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Shares of IIN opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 55.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

