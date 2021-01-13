International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Trading 11.1% Higher

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 525,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 353,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.