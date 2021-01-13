International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 454,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,013. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

