Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

In other Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,228 shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Shares of ICP traded down GBX 9.91 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,741.09 ($22.75). The company had a trading volume of 386,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,704. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,696.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is 97.61%.

About Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.