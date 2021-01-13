Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.07.

NYSE ICE opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

