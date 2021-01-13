Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.30.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,359. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

