Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,634,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.21. 8,521,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,441,330. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.09. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

