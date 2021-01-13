Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 0.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,515. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

