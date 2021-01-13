Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 442,777 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,777 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 7.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $31,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,605 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73.

