Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. 2,007,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

