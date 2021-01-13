Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after buying an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 291.6% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 141,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

