Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,591,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.56. 840,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $207.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.