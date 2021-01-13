Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 613,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

