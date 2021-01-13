Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 4,540,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.