Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

