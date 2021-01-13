Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Up 10%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares were up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $36.51. Approximately 1,558,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 817,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Get Insmed alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Insmed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.