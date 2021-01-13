Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:ISIG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,357,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,616.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

