Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Insider Sells 3,223 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,335,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
