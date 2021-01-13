Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Insider Sells 3,223 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WKHS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,335,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

