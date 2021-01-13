Insider Selling: Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director Sells 982 Shares of Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VERI stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritone by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

