Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

