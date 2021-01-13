Insider Selling: Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$21,040.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$10,897.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 40,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$13,384.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Disbrow sold 20,580 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$6,066.98.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 81,500 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$24,955.30.

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 75,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$21,082.50.

PLU opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

