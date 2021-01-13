Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

MRNA opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

