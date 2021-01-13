Insider Selling: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Sells 2,740 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Vincent Milano sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $10,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent Milano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Vincent Milano sold 3,210 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $13,482.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08.

IDRA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

