Insider Selling: Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) (ASX:HAW) Insider Sells 387,476 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) (ASX:HAW) insider Mark Kerr sold 387,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$44,559.74 ($31,828.39).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.14.

Get Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) alerts:

About Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX)

Hawthorn Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and base metal deposits in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Trouser Legs Mine gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Resources Limited (HAW.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.