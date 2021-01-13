Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Stokes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,181. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.68 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $80.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

