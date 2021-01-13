Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells 13,038 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,034.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

