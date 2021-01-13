Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells 13,038 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,034.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
