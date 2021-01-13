Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells 320 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Tower alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Olivier Puech sold 28 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $6,257.72.

NYSE:AMT opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 50,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.