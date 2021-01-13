Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,078,851.70.

AEM stock opened at C$89.41 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The company has a market cap of C$21.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

