Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases 34 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($197.67).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tony Wood bought 36 shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 442.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -18.88. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 344.67 ($4.50).

About Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

