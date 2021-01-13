Insider Buying: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Acquires 1,531,101 Shares of Stock

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,531,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EYEG opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

