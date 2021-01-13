Insider Buying: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

