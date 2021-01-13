Insider Buying: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CAG opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
