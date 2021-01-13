Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.