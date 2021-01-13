InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 47,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,666. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 269.03% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

