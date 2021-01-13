Inovalon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,938 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,051% compared to the typical volume of 462 call options.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $142,631.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 20,334 shares valued at $422,781. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

