Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 9,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 19,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.66% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.