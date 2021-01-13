Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in December

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INSHF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Inner Spirit has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 64 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

