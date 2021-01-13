Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in December

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INSHF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Inner Spirit has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
Inner Spirit Company Profile
