Ink Protocol (XNK) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,843.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $380,891.71 and approximately $2,843.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

