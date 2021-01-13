Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Ink has a total market cap of $335,972.42 and approximately $81,601.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

