Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.26.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $14,492,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $7,255,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

