(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

