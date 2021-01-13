Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Informa has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

