InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 8.7%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares were up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 576,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 458,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 66.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

