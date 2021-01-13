Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in December

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 96,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $28.45 billion during the quarter.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

