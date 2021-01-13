Indorse Token (IND) Hits One Day Volume of $363.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $201,328.31 and $363.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 51% lower against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Indorse Token is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

