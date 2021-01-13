Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. 73,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Independent Bank by 28.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Independent Bank by 82.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

