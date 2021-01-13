Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $414,100.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.