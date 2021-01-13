IMS Capital Management Purchases New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $126,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,791,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,053,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

