IMS Capital Management Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

