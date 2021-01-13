IMS Capital Management Makes New $311,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,409,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after acquiring an additional 724,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

