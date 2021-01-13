IMS Capital Management Buys 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average of $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

